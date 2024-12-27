Telangana: Unidentified man’s body found on railway track in Warangal

Hyderabad: An unidentified body of a 40-year-old man was found on a railway track in Warangal district of Telangana on Friday, December 27.

It is suspected that the man might have jumped in front of a train. The Railway Police shifted the body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal . A case has been registered regarding the incident.

There were several instances in 2024 where dead bodies were found on railway tracks. In August this year a railway lineman and his two daughters were run over by a train at Gowdavalli railway station on Medchal – Secunderabad.

The deceased was identified as T Krishna, 38, a keyman with the railway in Secunderabad and was assigned the task of maintaining the tracks on the Gowdavelly railway station route. On Sunday, Krishna went to the railway tracks for work and his two daughters Varshita, 11 years and the younger one Varini, 5 years, came to the railway tracks.

In July this year, an elderly man from, man died after he was hit by a train his body was found hanging on the Loco of an empty rake.

The incident occurred between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar and some local TV channels showed a purported video in which the man’s body was seen hanging on a moving Loco.

(With inputs from PTI)