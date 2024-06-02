Telangana: Unidentified woman’s body found in Medchal

Hyderabad: An unknown woman was found dead on Saturday, June 1, in Mallikharjuna Nagar of Medchal district.

According to the reports, the deceased was found in the residence occupied by Satyanarayana, a real estate agent who occasionally stayed there. When neighbors noticed a foul odor emanating from the property, they inquired and found the partially decomposed body.

Police arrived upon receiving the information and estimated the deceased to be around 50 years old. Upon examining the scene, they found the victim’s hands and legs bound tightly, a plastic wrap covering her face, and evidence suggesting she was strangled with a charging wire. The specific cause of death is yet to be known.

The police collected the evidence and are currently examining the CCTV footage. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.