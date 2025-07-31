Telangana University gets govt’s nod to run engineering college

Hyderabad: The Telangana government gave administrative sanctions for the establishment of the University College of Engineering at Telangana University in Nizamabad.

A government order was issued to that effect on Thursday, July 31, by principal secretary for higher education Yogita Rana.

Also Read Telangana govt to prioritise native students’ admission to MBBS

As per GO MS No 32, Telangana University has been allowed to run Bachelors in Technology (BTech) Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Computer Science Engineering- Artificial Intelligence (CSE-AI), Computer Science and Information Technology, and Data Science from the 2025-26 academic year.

An intake of 60 students has been approved for each of these programs.