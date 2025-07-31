Telangana University gets govt’s nod to run engineering college

Four programs in BTech computer sciences have been sanctioned for Telangana University in Nizamabad for the academic year 2025-26.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 31st July 2025 8:22 pm IST
Telangana government gives administrative sactions for starting College of Engineering from 2025-26 academic year.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government gave administrative sanctions for the establishment of the University College of Engineering at Telangana University in Nizamabad.

A government order was issued to that effect on Thursday, July 31, by principal secretary for higher education Yogita Rana.

As per GO MS No 32, Telangana University has been allowed to run Bachelors in Technology (BTech) Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Computer Science Engineering- Artificial Intelligence (CSE-AI), Computer Science and Information Technology, and Data Science from the 2025-26 academic year.

An intake of 60 students has been approved for each of these programs.

