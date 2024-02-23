Telangana: University student dies allegedly by suicide

The deceased, an 18-year-old student of Pre University Course-I, was found hanging in her hostel room on Thursday night by some of her classmates, a police official said

Representative Image

Hyderabad: A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide, police said on Friday, February 23.

The 18-year-old, a student of Pre University Course-I, was found hanging in her hostel room on Thursday night by some of her classmates, a police official said.

She was immediately taken to a health centre on the varsity’s campus, but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Responding to questions about a suicide note, police said they were aware of the rumours, but no such document had been handed over to them as yet.

Further probe was on, police added.

