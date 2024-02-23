Watch: Cylinder blast causes massive fire in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Days after a house was gutted in a fire incident in Karimnagar, another similar incident was reported in the district on Friday. Fortunately, at the time of the incident, all residents were outside attending the Samakka Saralamma Jatara.

No casualties have been reported so far.

According to reports, the family members had lit a lamp in the house and left to attend the Jatara. In their absence, the house caught fire.

A video footage, shared on social media, captured the harrowing moment as people screamed in horror following the blaze ignited by the cylinder blast.

Authorities are currently collecting more details on the incident.