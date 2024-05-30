Telangana: Unpaid for 10 months, GP workers lock office in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: The workers of Nerada gram panchayat of Kuravi mandal in Mahabubabad district staged a protest in front of the gram panchayat office after locking it on Thursday, demanding the State government to pay their salaries which have been outstanding for the past ten months.

There are eleven employees of the gram panchayat, including six multi-purpose workers whose salary is Rs 9,500 per month and five daily-wage labourers getting Rs 5,000 per month.

Three days ago, MPDO, MPO, and higher officials had come to inspect a nursery in Nerada village. The workers urged the higher officials to release their pending salaries but to no avail. The officials asked them as to who hired them for the job. According to the workers, their supervisors asked them to quit their jobs.

As the workers didn’t know what to do, they staged the protest, appealing to the district collector to respond to their plight, remunerate them immediately, and to raise their remuneration. The gram panchayat workers have resolved to stop the supply of drinking water from Friday.