Telangana unveils tourism policy; targets Rs 15K crore investments, 3L jobs

Hyderabad: Marking the state’s first comprehensive tourism policy since its formation in 2014, the tourism department has introduced the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30 draft for discussion.

The vision of the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30 is to position Telangana as “India’s Most Preferred Destination”. The policy emphasizes creating a harmonious blend of spiritual, cultural, heritage, adventure and eco-tourism to attract tourists and investors.

The policy seeks to achieve significant growth in the tourism sector over the next five years. It aims to attract Rs 15,000 crore in new investments and create employment opportunities for three lakh people.

Additionally, Telangana is expected to position itself among the top five states for both domestic and international tourist arrivals. The policy also focuses on promoting the state’s attractions globally through an enhanced presence on digital marketing platforms and social media.

Another key goal is to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to 10 percent or more of Telangana’s GDP.

Special tourism areas identified under Telangana Tourism Policy

In line with its Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30, the state government has introduced a comprehensive map identifying Special Tourism Areas (STAs) that are set to become key attractions in the coming years.

Among the notable areas, places under spiritual tourism include Yadadri, Basara, Nalgonda, Medak, Ramappa, Alampur, Vemulawada and Kaleshwaram home to various worship places and historical sites.

For heritage tourism, the map highlighted Warangal Fort, Medak Church, Golkonda Fort, and other sites known for their rich historical significance.

In addition, eco-tourism spots such as Siddipet, Farhabad Circuit, Sriram Sagar Reservoir, Jannaram, Tribal, Nagarjuna Sagar, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar are set to offer nature lovers an immersive experience.

The special tourism areas map also notes the craft tourism sector with towns like Pochampally, Godwal, and Narayanpet being highlighted for their traditional crafts.

Further, the special tourism circuit mentions the Buddhist Circuit which encompasses several important sites such as Kesera, Kondapur, and Phanigir among other places promoting the state’s cultural connection to Buddhism.