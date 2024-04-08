Telangana: Upset man declares daughter ‘dead’ after she elopes to get married

Hyderabad: A distressed father in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district made an ‘obituary’ flexi banner of his daughter who eloped and got married to a man of her choice.

The video of the girl’s parents sitting in front of the banner has gone viral on social media platforms.

A father got flexis printed declaring his daughter had died, after she left home to marry a young man of her choice; Incident in #Sircilla town of #Telangana; the poster suggests that Chiluveri Murali's daughter Anushna was over 18 (adult), studying 1st year engineering college pic.twitter.com/f0HUlLuUtW — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) April 8, 2024

It shows the visibly anguished father declaring his daughter as a dead person even as relatives try to stop him.

“No parents should face this. Take care of your children. I appeal to young girls not to get fooled by tricksters and elope and get married. Listen to your parents,” he is heard saying in the video.

According to local reports, the girl named Anusha is a first-year B-Tech student. Despite her parents’ strong unwillingness, she eloped and married the man of her choice.

“I took care of her child and ensured all her wishes came true from childhood. She was in love with a guy whom we strongly opposed. But she did not listen to us and ran away from home to get married to him. She is now dead for us. I request young men and women not to hurt your parents,” he says in the video.