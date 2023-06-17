Telangana: Urban parks to have free entry on Haritha Dinotsavam

Hyderabad: Chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Saturday along with district collectors reviewed the arrangements for Haritha Dinotsavam (water festival) scheduled to be held as part of the Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dasabdhi Utsavalu on June 19.

All urban parks will have free entry on Harita Dinotsavam, the chief secretary informed.

Managing director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Danakishore informed events will be organised in twenty-five constituencies with a nodal officer appointed for each constituency.

“An exhibition will also be organised. We will facilitate water board workers and NGOs. Pamphlets will be distributed depicting the achievements of the government during the last nine years;” he said.

“Around 1000 people will be taken to the filter beds. Similarly, a programme is being organised near occupational health, safety and rehabilitation (OHSRs) in all the gram panchayats in consultation with the district collectors,” Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) of Telangana Mission Bhagiratha Krupakar Reddy said.

Secretary to the education department Vakati Karuna said rallies will be held advocating the importance of enrolling children in government schools.

“The national flag will be hoisted. Programmes that shed light on the progress of government schools, its achievements during the last nine years, distribution of textbooks, notebooks, uniforms and tablets, the inauguration of digital classrooms and supplementary nutrition food will be conducted,” he said.

Karuna said all similar programmes will be also held in junior colleges

“Similar functions will be held in all the degree and junior colleges. Competitions, cultural programmes, felicitation of the teaching staff and non-teaching staff will be held,” he added.

On Adhyatmika Dinotsavam Endowments, Additional Commissioner Anil Kumar said that lighting of all temples will be done and special puja for the welfare of the state will be conducted,

“Chandi Homam, veda parayanam, free distribution of prasadams will be taken up. Similar programmes will also be held in churches and mosques as well,” Kumar said.