Telangana: TSRTC launches ‘T-9 Ticket’ for women, senior citizens

Hyderabad: ‘T-9 Ticket’ for women and senior citizens was introduced by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for Palle Velugu buses operating in rural and urban areas.

Managing director of TSRTC VC Sajjanar unveiled the ‘T-9 ticket’ poster at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. He announced the ticket will be available with the bus conductors of Palle Velugu buses from June 18.

“On average, 15 lakh people travel in rural buses every day. Most of them are women and senior citizens. With the intention of reducing the financial burden on them, TSRTC management has launched ‘T-9 ticket’ in the rural buses,” said Sajjanar.

However, the newly launched ‘T-9 Ticket’ is valid only from 9 am to 6 pm for travel within 60 kilometres.

A price of Rs 100 for the ticket with an exemption on toll gate charges has been fixed by the TSRTC management. “By using the ticket, each person will save Rs 20 to Rs 40,” said Sajjanar.

People above 60 years of age can avail T-9 ticket by showing their Aadhaar card to the conductors. They will issue the tickets from 9 am to 4 pm within Telangana limits.

Citizens have been asked to contact the TSRTC call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033 for details regarding this ticket.

TSRTC had initially launched T-24, T-6 and F-24 tickets in Greater Hyderabad zones.