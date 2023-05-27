Telangana: ‘Snack Box’ to distant travellers introduced by TSRTC

Hyderabad: For passengers travelling to far-off places, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be providing a snack box for the first time.

Fresh snack boxes will be provided to the passengers who were already being provided with water bottles in the air-conditioned buses so far.

The snack box system will be bought into play from Saturday in nine electric ‘e-Garuda’ buses plying on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route.

The service will further be extended depending on the response of the passengers.

Each snack box will have a sweet and hot delicacy along with tissue paper and mouth freshener, fixed at a price of Rs 30, included in the ticket.

TSRTC chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan said, “TSRTC is moving forward with innovative programs to reach out to the people. As part of that, it was decided to give snack boxes to travelers.”

Additionally, the snack boxes will have a QR code which travellers should scan, using their mobile phones, in order to give their advice and suggestions.

Speaking on the new initiative, TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar said, “Considering passenger feedback, changes and additions will be made in the snack and extended to the rest of the services.”