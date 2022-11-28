Telangana: Urdu ignored during revision of Voter ID list campaign

Hyderabad: The campaign to revise the voter list in Telangana is underway and all those who turn 18 years of age by January 1, 2023, should register their names as voters by December 8.

District Election Officer in Hyderabad has provided facility to add names, addresses at all polling stations. Change and deletion of name will also be available in all polling stations on December 3 and 4, 2022.

Posters with all the instruction were set up in Telugu and English, however, Urdu once again went missing at most of the centres.

Congress leaders protested against only Telugu language posters in the polling stations set up under Musheerabad assembly constituency.

Former corporator Muhammad Wajid Hussain visited the polling stations and interacted with the booth level officials. He expressed his regret that the Election Commission has ignored Urdu. At some places there are posters in Telugu only, while Telugu, English and Urdu should be made available to guide the public. He appealed to District Election Officer Lokesh Kumar to set up instructional posters in all three languages in future.