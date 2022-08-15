Telangana: Uttam Kumar blames BJP, TRS for curbing India’s growth

Hyderabad: Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that BJP at the Centre and TRS in Telangana have slowed down the pace of India’s growth in the last eight years.

He said it was the vision of first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the follow-up by other Congress PMs which transformed the country into a force to reckon with. However, their efforts were being undermined by the present Modi and KCR regimes.

Kumar hoisted the national flag during the 76th Independence Day in Hill Ridge Colony. Later, he participated in the ‘Azadi Ka Garvav Yatra’ Speaking to the media, Kumar said he was proud to be a member of the Congress party which was at the forefront of the Indian independence movement and played a key role in India’s magnificent progress after independence.

Also Read Telangana: RTC buses to get alarms and cameras for safety

The Congress MP further said those who came to power by questioning the contribution of the Congress party too are celebrating the diamond jubilee of the country’s independence. He said BJP and RSS have not made any contribution to the freedom movement. Instead, RSS found Savarkar apologised to the British government and RSS members acted as British spies to sabotage the freedom movement.

He said RSS did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters for 52 years. But today, even RSS was forced to embrace the Tiranga, the national flag, designed and introduced by Congress leaders.

He further commented on chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said, “The chief minister did not mention anything about his failed promises which he made after coming to power.”

Instead of admitting failure and apologising to people for the same, today KCR made hollow claims of development. Just like in previous years. The Congress MP further highlighted the issues of debt.

Kumar went on to say that KCR supported the BJP for 8 years. Now the two parties are engaged in a blame game. The MP further said that Congress created Telangana and has the potential and commitment to think and act to ensure the prosperity of India, including the state.