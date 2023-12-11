Telangana: Uttam Kumar orders probe into Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister of Irrigation and Food and Civil Supplies, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has ordered a thorough inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project.

During his first official review of the irrigation department since becoming minister, held at Jala Saudha, here, on Monday, December 11, Uttam Kumar Reddy launched the probe after detailed briefing by officials from the irrigation department on the issue Medigadda project, where sinking of piers in the Block-7 of Laxmi Barrage of the Kaleshwaram Project was reported last month.

Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao and a team of engineers during the briefing revealed that the Medigadda project, with a financial outlay of Rs. 4,600 crore, is unsafe due after compromised pillar, necessitating an immediate evacuation of water to prevent further damage.

After the brefiing, Uttam Kumar advised against immediate visits to the Medigadda project site. He also demanded that agencies and officials responsible for the project’s construction be involved in the investigation process. Besides demanding detailed reports on the financials of the project, including total expenditure, progress in construction, and cost per acre for irrigation. “Immediate inquiry would be held regarding sinking of pillars of Medigadda barrage. All aspects of Kaleshwaram project would be examined,” Uttam Kumar said.

‘Will fight for rightful share of Krishna water’

The dispute over the sharing of the Krishna river waters between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had intensified on November 30, when AP tried to release the water. Speaking on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “We would fight for the rightful share of Krishna water for Telangana and pursue with Central government for achieving National project status for Palamuru Ranga Reddy project.”

Speaking about the pending projects he said, herein more ayacut can be given water at less cost would be given priority and completed on fast track basis. “Baba saheb Ambedkar pranahita- Chevella project would be taken up and necessity steps would be taken up to improve the ayacut under 40,000 lakes.”