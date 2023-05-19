Telangana: Vaccination, health screening camp for Haj pilgrims to begin on May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao is set to inaugurate a vaccination and health screening camp for Haj pilgrims at Haj House Nampally on May 22. The government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure vaccination and health screening for the selected pilgrims of Haj 2023. Mohammed Saleem, Chairman of the Telangana Haj Committee, announced that the vaccination camp will commence at 11 am on May 22 at Haj House Nampally. The event will be attended by Minority Welfare Minister K Ishwar, Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, and other public representatives.

As part of the initiative, vaccination and health screening camps will also be held on the same day in government hospitals across all districts of the state. The Government of Saudi Arabia has made it mandatory for pilgrims to obtain vaccination and health screening certificates. To facilitate this, government hospitals in each district will provide the necessary services, with the cooperation of district members of the Haj Committee.

Mohammed Saleem stated that the vaccination doses have been transported from Chennai to Hyderabad. Several government hospitals in Hyderabad have been identified to conduct medical screening and administer vaccinations. These hospitals include Osmania Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and Government hospitals in Malakpet, Nampally, King Kothi, and Khairatabad. The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, along with health department officials, has completed preparations for organizing the camps in every district.

Furthermore, selected pilgrims from Telangana are required to make the final installment of their travel expenses by May 19. Additionally, individuals on the waiting list have been requested to submit their COVID-19 vaccine certificates to the office of the Haj Committee.

The vaccination and health screening camp aims to ensure the well-being of Haj pilgrims and adhere to the guidelines set by the Saudi Arabian government. It is a crucial step in safeguarding the health of the pilgrims and preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the pilgrimage.