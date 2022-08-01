Telangana: Vehicles with MLA, MLC stickers involved in illegal activities

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has decided to reduce the number of stickers given to elected representatives in view of the misuse of these stickers. The elected representatives shall be accountable if the stickers are discovered with unauthorized individuals or a vehicle involved in criminal activity.

There are a number of cases where vehicles with these stickers are involved in illegal activities and it is time for the government to crack down on such abuses and ensure that the rules are implemented properly. Recently, a key suspect in the casino hawala business had an MLA sticker on his vehicle.

Attorney general Gutha Sukhender Reddy told the council that they would work out a strategy to discourage the misuse of elected representatives’ stickers.

According to reliable sources, the legislative leaders-council chairman, and assembly speaker would soon publish new guidelines for MLCs and MLAs on the use of vehicle stickers.

In the wake of a meeting with the house leader, the chief minister, and opposition leaders, the government revealed new guidelines on the use of vehicle stickers to prevent the misuse of stickers and also for safety.

The legislators are now being issued with five stickers and planning to reduce it to three.

The police generally do not stop vehicles with MLA and MLC stickers and unscrupulous elements use such stickers for carrying out illegal activities in recent times.