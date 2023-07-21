Telangana: Vikram Goud meets Eatala Rajender, sets off speculations over Raja Singh’s future

Hyderabad: Vikram Goud, one of the contender for the BJP ticket for Goshamahal Assembly constituency, on Friday met BJP State Election Committee Chairman Eatala Rajender.

The meeting set off speculations over the future Raja Singh in the saffron party. Suspended MLA Singh represents the same constituency. According to highly placed sources, Raja Singh is adamant on contesting from the same Assembly seat for the third time, despite being offered the MP ticket from Zaheerabad.

Party sources informed that Goud and Eatala discussed party activities in Goshamahal Assembly constituency during the lunch meeting. Sitting Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was suspended for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed last year.

A few days ago, Eatala also met Raja Singh. Party sources informed that Raja Singh told Eatala that he was not interested in contesting from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seat, and wanted to be fielded from Goshamahal Assembly constituency again. Raja Singh won the seat in 2014 and 2018 state elections.

In 2014, he defeated Mukesh Goud, father of Vikram Goud, who had contested on Congress ticket.