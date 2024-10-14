Telangana villager attacked amid allegations of black magic

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old man was attacked by locals accusing him of doing black magic in Adloor village of Kamareddy mandal.

The villages tied the victim, Sailu onto a tree and beat him with sticks, pelted stones and sprayed chilli powder over him. The severely injured man was rescued by the Devunipally police and was taken to Kamareddy Government Area Hospital for treatment for his injured head and legs.

Family members of Sailu have registered a complaint against the attackers at the local Godupalli police station. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.