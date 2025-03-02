Telangana villagers hold Hanuman Yagnam for Muslim man’s health

Hyderabad: A remarkable incident highlighting communal harmony and humanity has emerged from Shyampur village in Utnoor Mandal, Adilabad district, Telangana. Villagers united to pray for the recovery of Sheikh Saleem, a Muslim man known for his selfless service to the community, who is currently battling a life-threatening brain tumor.

Sheikh Saleem, originally from Shyampur, moved to Hyderabad 30 years ago for work and has been employed as a lab technician at a private hospital.

According to a report by Andhra Jyothi, despite living in Hyderabad, he remained deeply connected to his native village, actively participating in various social service activities.

Saleem was known for assisting villagers during medical emergencies by bringing them to Hyderabad and ensuring they received proper care.

Recently, when news of Saleem’s critical condition spread, the Hindu residents of Shyampur came together to organize a special prayer ceremony at the local Hanuman temple.

On Saturday, they conducted a “Hanuman Yagnam,” fervently praying for Saleem’s recovery.