Telangana voter list to be published on Jan 5

Hyderabad: The final voting list of Telangana voters will be published on January 5. The Chief Electoral Officer Telangana appealed to the voters to check their names on the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) website. The new voters can also register their names.

The first voter list was published by Chief electoral Officer Telangana in November 2021 seeking the names and other details of the voters. On January 5, the final voter list is being published.

All the state’s district collectors, district election offices, Commissioner GHMC, and district election Officers are issued directions to finalize the voters’ details by January 1, 2022.

Those working for the armed forces and serving anywhere inside or abroad can register their names under the “service voter category”.

The voters in Hyderabad are told to check their names found in election registration offices where they can submit their claims and objections with regard to their personal details.

Updating the voter list is a continuous process where voters can check their names to correct any discrepancies in the details. (click here to visit the CEO website).