Telangana Waqf Board CEO likely to be appointed before Dec 16

Hyderabad: Orders for the appointment of a permanent appointee for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telangana Waqf Board will be fulfilled before December 16.

The Telangana High Court, on November 16 directed the Waqf Board to resolve pending issues and finalise the name of the official after receiving a written complaint from the members of the board on the ongoing rift between the present CEO and the officials, affecting the daily activities.



Based on the complaint, the High Court directed the Minority Welfare Department to appoint a permanent official for the post of CEO within 4 weeks of the order.

According to the court orders, the Telangana Waqf Board, in connection with the appointment of the CEO, under Section 23 of the Waqf Act 1995, was instructed to send the names of 2 officials with the rank of Deputy Secretary or higher.

Preparations for the board’s recommendation of two names to the Minority Welfare Department have begun.

Reportedly, the chairman of the Wakf Board, Muhammad Masihullah Khan has decided to call a meeting of the board members to finalise the names of 2 officials, to be suggested for the post of CEO.

The Minority Welfare Department will be requested to appoint one of the two names as the permanent CEO of the Waqf board as per the court orders.