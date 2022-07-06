Telangana: Is Wakf Board losing lands due to some corrupt officials?

Hyderabad: The Telangana Wakf Board is losing properties and lands mainly due to some corrupt officials including one who has been nicknamed as “Wusooli Raja” (Extortion King) for helping the land grabbers in an organized manner.

Even the Wakf Board Task force officials are afraid of these corrupt Telangana Wakf Board officials as they are being forced to act according to their orders.

It is being said that a higher official has ensured the appointment of this “Wusooli Raja” to transact with the land grabbers.

And now according to sources, the demand for the appointment of a permanent CEO is growing and hence the name of this extortionist is being presented for this position.

Some employees of the Wakf Board fear that if “this man” is made a CEO then the Wakf board will lose all the cases. They allege that after the appointment of this official, all the land grabbers routinely getting stay orders from the courts.