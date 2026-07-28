Telangana Waqf chief reacts to Bandi Sanjay’s Rahul remarks

He said Gandhi's political future will be decided by the people and not by his political rivals.

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Telangana Waqf Board
Telangana Waqf Board

Hyderabad: Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini has criticised Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar over his remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said Gandhi’s political future will be decided by the people and not by his political rivals.

Hussaini said Bandi Sanjay’s comments were “partly right and partly wrong” in the current political context.

Subhan Bakery

He said the Congress played a key role in expanding democratic participation by lowering the voting age to 18 years.

On the recent NEET protests, he claimed there was growing public anger against the BJP-led government.

Instead of making political remarks against the Opposition, the BJP needs to focus on governance, he added.

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