Telangana: Warangal city to get a UNESCO tag soon

Hyderabad: Telangana’s second-largest city Warangal, which is also known as an education core will be soon be modified into a tourism and sports junction.

Telangana Minister for Excise, Sports and tourism V Srinivas Goud said, “Efforts are on to get the (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) UNESCO World Heritage Site tag to the historic Kaktiya fort and the Thousand Pillar temple.”

Goud has already checked the site for the structure of the Haritha Hotel by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Pochamma Maidan on Saturday. He also said that plans are on to construct a Haritha Hotel and Cultural Complex in Warangal.

The museum at Fort Warangal was inaugurated by the government whip and MLA Dassam Vinay Bhaskar along with MLA Nannapaneni Narender Gar. The museum was built by the state Archaeology Department using three crore rupees.

Chief Whip MLA of Warangal, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar was quoted by media reports as saying, “Since the TRS came to power, the second-largest city in the state has witnessed phenomenal growth, It’s visible to all.”