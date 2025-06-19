Telangana water war: Harish Rao hits back at Revanth over Banakacherla claim

Hyderabad: Strongly criticising Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for accusing former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of allowing the Andhra Pradesh government to proceed with the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP), former irrigation minister T Harish Rao said Reddy’s statements before the media on Wednesday, 18 June, were full of lies and ignorance.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, 19 June, Harish Rao made scathing remarks against Revanth Reddy for stating that he would not object to the Andhra Pradesh government constructing projects if Telangana was given its rightful share of 1,000 TMC of water in the Godavari river and 500 TMC in the Krishna river.

“Do you think it is your father’s jagir and you are a king? This is the democratic government of the state of Telangana. How can you say that?” Harish Rao questioned the chief minister.

Referencing Godavari Basin deputy director Subramanya Prasad’s presentation on Godavari basin water allocations and utilisation between the two Telugu states on Wednesday, Harish Rao said that, even in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Telangana had been allocated 968 TMC in the Godavari river, and that hydrological clearance was given to the state by the Central Water Commission (CWC) for utilisation of 946 TMC.

“Who is Chandrababu Naidu to give us permissions when we already have them? Does this mean you are giving the green signal for him to proceed with the Banakacherla project? Are you in your senses?” Harish Rao asked the CM.

Claiming that KCR had written to the Union Jal Shakti ministry requesting an allotment of 1,950 TMC out of the 3,000 TMC of surplus Godavari water, which remains unutilised and flows into the Bay of Bengal, Harish Rao said that KCR aimed to make use of that surplus in addition to the 968 TMC of assured Godavari water.

On the Apex Council’s meeting minutes

Harish Rao stated that nowhere in the minutes of the Apex Council’s meeting in 2016 did KCR mention anything about the Banakacherla project.

“The CWC has stated that utilisation of Krishna water between the two states was not exceeding 1,000 TMC, and that 3,000 TMC of Godavari water was not being utilised. To this, KCR had expressed his opinion that both states needed to sit down and discuss amicably, and prepare plans so that both could benefit. On the same page of the meeting minutes, which Revanth Reddy did not show, KCR had also made it clear that in the matter of interlinking the Godavari and Krishna rivers, if Telangana’s consent was not taken, such an effort would be opposed,” Harish Rao pointed out.

He also clarified that in the meeting between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and KCR, only the idea of bringing water through the river routes was discussed — so that sufficient water could be made available under the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects.

“But what Andhra Pradesh is doing now is diverting 200 TMC of Godavari water without touching Telangana. Is it not your responsibility to stop them?” he questioned.

On Revanth Reddy’s allegations over pending projects

Responding to Revanth Reddy’s allegation that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had failed to complete pending projects on the Krishna river, Harish Rao said that 6.5 lakh acres had been brought under irrigation by completing Koilsagar, Nettempadu, Bhima, and Koilsagar lift irrigation schemes in the Palamuru region.

“During Congress rule from 2004 to 2014, an ayacut of 6.64 lakh acres was created. Between 2014 and 2023, the BRS government created an ayacut of 48.74 lakh acres,” Harish Rao claimed, questioning whether the Chief Minister had completed even a single irrigation project in the past 18 months since coming to power.

“Revanth Reddy says that Godavari water could have come through gravity if the Kaleshwaram project had been built at Tummidihatti. But the original Pranahitha–Chevella plan, devised during the Congress regime, stated that two lifts were required at Tummidihatti,” he pointed out, cautioning the Chief Minister not to speak lies or say whatever came to his mind.

Noting that only after the Congress came to power in Telangana did the Srisailam Right Bank Canal works begin under the Andhra Pradesh government, Harish Rao questioned whether it was not the responsibility of the state government to oppose it.

“Peddavagu got breached, and the SLBC tunnel collapsed. The Congress government failed even to retrieve the bodies of the workers trapped inside the tunnel. Uttam Kumar Reddy should resign from his post,” Harish Rao demanded.

“Professor Jayashankar, KCR, and all of us created awareness among the people on river water issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Six of us ministers tendered resignations when Congress was in power. From then till now, yours is the history of a traitor,” Harish Rao lashed out.