Telangana Weavers Service Centre wins national award

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, has selected the Telangana State Weavers Service Centre for the prestigious National Award in the Product and Design Development category for the year 2024-25.

The award will be presented at the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations scheduled for August 7 in New Delhi, where the Centre’s Director, Arun Kumar, will receive the honour from President Droupadi Murmu.

Telangana’s recognition comes after a comprehensive evaluation of the activities conducted by the 38 Weavers Service Centres and Directorates across the country.

The Telangana centre was chosen for its outstanding initiatives and achievements in product innovation and design development in the handloom sector.

Expressing his happiness at this national recognition, Director Arun Kumar highlighted the Centre’s commitment to advancing the quality, design, and market reach of Telangana’s handloom products.