Telangana Weavers Service Centre wins national award

Expressing his happiness at this national recognition, Director Arun Kumar highlighted the Centre’s commitment to advancing the quality, design, and market reach of Telangana’s handloom products.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th July 2025 10:40 am IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, has selected the Telangana State Weavers Service Centre for the prestigious National Award in the Product and Design Development category for the year 2024-25.

The award will be presented at the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations scheduled for August 7 in New Delhi, where the Centre’s Director, Arun Kumar, will receive the honour from President Droupadi Murmu.

Telangana’s recognition comes after a comprehensive evaluation of the activities conducted by the 38 Weavers Service Centres and Directorates across the country.

MS Creative School

The Telangana centre was chosen for its outstanding initiatives and achievements in product innovation and design development in the handloom sector.

Expressing his happiness at this national recognition, Director Arun Kumar highlighted the Centre’s commitment to advancing the quality, design, and market reach of Telangana’s handloom products.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th July 2025 10:40 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button