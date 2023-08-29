Telangana: Welfare scheme beneficiaries allegedly charged 10-30 pc commissions

Hyderabad: Concerns have emerged about the proper implementation of welfare schemes introduced prior to the elections, as allegations of commissions ranging from 10% to 30% are surfacing in the disbursement of financial aid to various sections of the population.

Despite the announcement of various welfare schemes such as Dalit Bandhu, Guruha Lakshmi, BC Bandhu, and Minority Assistance Scheme by Chief Minister KCR to secure a third consecutive term for the state, complaints suggest that political leaders might be exploiting the situation for their benefit.

There have been reports of political leaders allegedly charging commissions of 10% to 30% from the public in exchange for ensuring their access to the benefits of these schemes.

Ahmed Ali, a social worker, has highlighted that individuals who are eligible for these schemes are lamenting that they are being denied rightful access. Instead, it is alleged that financial benefits are being directed to supporters of political parties, including BRS, or those endorsed by influential MLAs who are recommending these schemes.

The government has issued orders that state the public should solely access the benefits of these schemes through recommendations from MLAs. It is reported that as per the Gruhalakshmi scheme, around 14.91 lakh applications were received for the construction of 3.57 lakh houses across the state.

Similarly, plans to select 300 beneficiaries per assembly constituency under the BC 100% subsidy scheme and 120 beneficiaries per assembly constituency under the Minority Assistance Scheme are in place.

Larger numbers of applications have been submitted for both minority and BC relief money schemes. In pursuit of these schemes, individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds are visiting MLA offices, leading to frustration among the public.

The situation has spurred high-level inquiries and calls for government intervention to ensure that only eligible individuals reap the benefits.

Despite the intentions behind these welfare schemes, the allegations of potential misuse have raised concerns about equitable access and transparent distribution to truly deserving individuals.