Telangana: Govt announces welfare for all, only Muslims left out

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s ongoing alleged disregard for the concerns of Muslims raises serious questions about the state’s commitment to solving their problems.

According to a minority right activist, the government’s recent announcements have failed to include any schemes comparable to “Dalit Bandhu” or “BC Bandhu” for the Muslim community. Instead, the government’s focus appears to be solely on providing cemetery land for Muslims, implying that their needs end with their burial.

Abdul Rawoof said that Muslims in Telangana face various challenges in areas such as industry, trade, education, and the economy. However, the government’s approach seems to limit their aspirations to cemetery land while ignoring their broader needs. While the Chief Minister has assured representation for Muslim scholars and political leaders in various institutions, the allocation of land for cemeteries seems to be the only tangible support being offered to the general Muslim population.

Muslims excluded from ‘BC Bandhu’

Under the “Dalit Bandhu” scheme, the state government is providing a non-refundable amount of Rs.10 lakh to Dalit families. Similarly, the “BC Bandhu” scheme has been launched for the backward classes, providing a non-refundable amount of one lakh rupees to each BC family. However, Muslims belonging to the BC-E category have been excluded from this scheme. “It is disheartening to see that Muslims have been left out of these initiatives, which are intended to uplift marginalized communities”, Rawoof added.

The re-appointment of former Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, Syed Omar Jaleel, is a step taken by the Telangana government to enhance the department’s performance. “It is hoped that under Omar Jaleel’s leadership, the department will prioritize the development of schemes that will truly benefit the Muslim community”.

Muslims deprived of financial assistance

For years, the issuance of bank loans through the Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation has been neglected. Over two lakh applications were received for business loans. If the government implements a scheme similar to “Dalit Bandhu” and “BC Bandhu” specifically for Muslims, it would provide much-needed financial assistance and empower a larger number of individuals, he said.

The activist said that, the Muslim community in Telangana deserves equal opportunities for growth and development. It is imperative that the government recognizes their diverse needs beyond the provision of cemetery land and takes concrete steps to address their concerns in sectors such as education, employment, and entrepreneurship.