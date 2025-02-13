Telangana went from “surplus to debt-ridden” in 10 yrs: Nirmala Sitharaman

While addressing the Rajya Sabha during the budget session on Thursday, February 13, Nirmala Sitharaman spelled out what all the Centre has given to Telangana in the last 10 years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 13th February 2025 10:55 pm IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman counters Telangana political parties for accusing the Centre of not allocating enough for Telangana in the union budget 2025-26.

Hyderabad: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Telangana which was surplus when it was formed in 2014, has become burdened with massive debt presently. She underlined that her statement wasn’t directed at any political party.

Countering the claims of the ruling Congress and BRS in the opposition that the Centre has not allocated anything significant for Telangana in this year’s budget, reminded that the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal, and the nodal point for industrial corridor in Zaheerabad (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone) were given to Telangana.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during the budget sessions on Thursday, February 13, she also reminded that the establishment of Sammakka-Saralamma Central Tribal University, Ramagundam fertilizer factory, and the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad were all priority needs of the state that have been delivered by the Centre.

She also said that 4 greenfield highways, and a record railway budget allocation of Rs 5,337 crore was made to Telangana, 5 Vande Bharat trains were introduced and 40 railway stations were being redeveloped in Telangana.

Remembering former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s tenure as the MP from Medak, she said that a railway station was established in Medak only by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Noting that it wasn’t proper for political parties in the state to claim that the Centre has given more to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and other NDA-ruled states, she said that funds were also given to Telangana.

