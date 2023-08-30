Telangana: Wife axes man to death over alcohol addiction, domestic violence

Hyderabad: A man was axed to death by his wife in Nizamabad after repeated arguments triggered by his alcohol addiction.

According to the police, Krishna, 31 was married to Ganga 6 years ago and had a five-year-old son. They were residents of Chandrashekhar Colony of Nizamabad.

However, the relationship between the couple worsened as Krishna who was an alcoholic thrashed Ganga frequently under the influence of the substance.

Following frequent arguments over his alcoholism and bouts of domestic violence, Ganga decided to separate from him and started living with her parents.

Nevertheless, Krishna continued to torture her even at her parent’s house. On Tuesday night, Krishna visited his in-laws in a drunken state and assaulted his wife.

Vexed by his behaviour, Ganga’s parents threw chilli powder in Krishna’s eyes while she hit him on his head with an axe which led to his death.

Nizamabad South Zone rural police Circle Inspector Venkatanarayana said that Krishna’s wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law have been taken into custody.

A case under Section 302 (for Murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Further investigation is underway.