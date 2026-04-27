Telangana: Wife kills husband after he wanted her to cook chicken curry

Hyderabad: A dispute over a curry turned fatal for a 26-year-old man in Telangana’s Kamareddy on Sunday, April 26.

The incident occurred in Gosangi Colony when the victim, identified as Shivaji, questioned why his wife, Laxmi, was not preparing chicken curry. According to reports, Shivaji was angry with Laxmi for “avoiding him at night.”

An argument between the couple escalated as Laxmi attacked Shivaji with a knife, causing a deep cut on his throat and leaving him dead on the spot. After receiving a complaint, the police shifted Shivaji’s body to the Government General Hospital for a postmortem.

Further details are awaited.