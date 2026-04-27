Telangana: Wife kills husband after he wanted her to cook chicken curry

An argument between the couple escalated as Laxmi attacked Shivaji with a knife, causing a deep cut on his throat and leaving him dead on the spot.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th April 2026 1:59 pm IST|   Updated: 27th April 2026 2:00 pm IST
Shivaji
Shivaji

Hyderabad: A dispute over a curry turned fatal for a 26-year-old man in Telangana’s Kamareddy on Sunday, April 26.

The incident occurred in Gosangi Colony when the victim, identified as Shivaji, questioned why his wife, Laxmi, was not preparing chicken curry. According to reports, Shivaji was angry with Laxmi for “avoiding him at night.”

An argument between the couple escalated as Laxmi attacked Shivaji with a knife, causing a deep cut on his throat and leaving him dead on the spot. After receiving a complaint, the police shifted Shivaji’s body to the Government General Hospital for a postmortem.

Subhan Bakery

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th April 2026 1:59 pm IST|   Updated: 27th April 2026 2:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button