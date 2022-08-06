Telangana: Wife, lover booked for plotting husband’s murder

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Munugode district on Friday five persons including a woman were held for allegedly plotting to kill a man. The woman, who was a cook at a local school was involved in a relationship with another employee and wanted her husband out of the way.

In order to execute her plan, the woman hired three men for Rs 1 lakh. The 31-year-old husband identified as Swamy was shot thrice on August 4.

The police said that the victim was shifted to a hospital and was recovering. The suspect who fired at Swamy remains at large. Initially, the woman denied her involvement in the plot. However, the phone records revealed otherwise.

The police have registered a case against the woman and her lover, under sections 307 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, respectively.