Telangana: Wife, paramour held for murdering man

Hyderabad: In a disturbing case, authorities in Hyderabad have detained a woman, her paramour, and an accomplice on suspicions of orchestrating her husband’s murder. Thandra Ravindar, the victim, is believed to have been rendered unconscious by the two men before being subjected to a fatal assault, as per Kadthal police reports.

The investigation unfolded after law enforcement discovered a charred body near a construction site in Makta Madaram village, under the jurisdiction of Kadthal PS, on April 30.

Lookout notices were promptly issued to ascertain the victim’s identity. Subsequently, Meerpet police station provided crucial information regarding a recent missing person’s case, aligning with the features of the charred body.

Upon notification from the victim’s family, Kadthal police were able to confirm the victim’s identity, facilitated by identifying a piece of clothing found on the body. Suspicion fell on Geetha’s paramour, Yadagiri. Following interrogation, Yadagiri confessed to collaborating with his friend Anil in Ravindar’s murder, police revealed.

Allegedly, Geetha had disclosed Ravindar’s whereabouts to Yadagiri, enabling them to abduct him from Chintalkunta and subject him to assault until he lost consciousness. Subsequently, the perpetrators procured petrol, transported the victim to Kadthal, and perpetrated the heinous act by setting him ablaze, law enforcement officials detailed.