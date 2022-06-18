Telangana will host the National Lok Adalat on June 26

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority will hold the National Lok Adalat in all of the state’s courts, on June 26, 2022.

According to the press release, the public can visit the Loka Adalat in person or virtually to settle all types of civil and compoundable criminal cases (including pre-trial and pending litigation cases).

The services are provided free of charge, and any costs already paid to the courts will be repaid.

Also Read Agnipath protest: SCR cancels several trains on second day

“We are holding the Lok Adalat on June 26 throughout Telangana and have taken all required efforts to ensure its success,” said the National Legal Services Authority, S Goverdhan Reddy, Member Secretary, Districts & Civil Courts.

People who want to settle their pending or pre-litigation cases through Lok Adalat can visit the Chairman/Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in their respective district courts (or) the Mandal legal services committee.