Telangana will plant cotton on 70 lakh acres this Kharif

23rd June 2022
Hyderabad: Out of the 1.42 crore acres that will be planted during the upcoming Vaanakalam (Kharif) season, cotton will be the main crop, with a sowing area of roughly 70 lakh acres.

Red gramme cultivation has been suggested for roughly 15 lakh acres, compared to the 45 lakh acres that will be used for paddy production.

S Nirajan Reddy, the minister of agriculture, instructed the officials to provide farmers with sufficient supplies of seeds and fertiliser after reviewing their availability here on Wednesday.

He also said that in order to increase soil fertility, the government was prepared to provide green manure for roughly 16 lakh acres. Farmers were urged not to overuse urea and artificial fertilisers, which might impair soil fertility, raise costs, and ultimately lower production.

