Telangana witnesses significant dip in vehicle registrations in 2021: Report

Hyderabad: A statistical report was released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) that shows Telangana’s performance in 2021 across 13 parameters including infrastructure, school education, demography, health, and economy.

Let’s look at the key highlights of the report.

Motor Vehicle Registration has gone down

According to the report, the total number of motor vehicles registered in Telangana has significantly fallen by 33.6 percent from 12.39 lakh vehicles in 2019-2020 to 8.22 lakh vehicles in 2020-2021.

Non-transport vehicles were the highest registered vehicles (7,17,016) followed by motorcycles (5,58,087), cars (1,17,085), transport vehicles (1,05,400) and goods carriers (97,633).

The lockdown in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 was the main reason for the fall of motor vehicle registrations. The regional transport offices and vehicle dealerships remained closed due to the full and partial lockdowns imposed in March, April, and May.

Dropout rate negligible in primary schools

The report says, the dropout rate in upper primary schools was at 0.06 percent, and in high schools, it was 12.29 percent in 2019-2020. 13 out of 33 districts in Telangana had zero dropout rates in primary schools and nine districts had zero dropout rates in upper primary schools.

Healthy Teacher-Student ratio

According to the report, Telangana has a total teacher-student ratio of 23 combining all levels of education. The teacher-student ratio at the primary level is 20, which is better than the Right to Education mandated norm of 40. This means every primary student in Telangana gets a more personalized education.

Child sex Ratio fairly low

The report suggests that the average sex ratio of children from 0-6 years is at 932 which is lower than Telangana’s overall sex ratio of 988, in no district the value more than 1000. The data shows that the highest sex ratio among children is in forest and tribal areas like Mulugu (971), Bhadradri Kothagudem among others. In Hyderabad, the child sex ratio is at 914 which is significantly lower than the state average.

Child Malnourishment at 8.46 percent

According to the report, 8.46 percent of children are malnourished. Around 1,58,467 children are malnourished, of which 34.18 percent are severely malnourished and 65.82 percent are moderately malnourished. At 12.51 percent, the Mulugu district has the highest malnourished children of which 5 percent of them are severely malnourished. At 5.46 percent, Khammam has the lowest number of malnourished children. Medchal – Malkajgiri district has the lowest number of severely malnourished children at 1.56 percent. When it comes to moderately malnourished children Jangaon district is highest at 7.85 percent and Suryapet district is at the lowest at 3.70 percent.

Roads and Highways

The total length of roads in the state is 1,07,871 (kilometers) km, which includes National Highways (NH), Roads & Buildings (R&B), Panchayat Raj (PR), and GHMC departments. 23 National Highways (NH) run through the state of Telangana, cumulative length of the highways is 3,910 km. 5 districts account for 31 percent of the length of national highways in the state – Nalgonda ( 273.04 km), Nagarkurnool (252.82 km), Suryapet (236.19 km), Sangareddy (232.3 km) and Khammam (210.73 km). The Roads and Building (R&B) Department maintains 27,672 km of roads in the state, of which 92.82 percent are blacktop roads, 3.33 percent are unmetalled roads, 2.98 percent are cement concrete and 0.87 percent are metalled roads with a road density of 0.25 km per sq. km.

GHMC department maintains 9,013 Km of roads in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. Out of this length, 2,846 kms are BT Roads and 6,167 kms are Cement Concrete Roads.

Telangana- A top contributor to India’s GDP

Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2020-21 was Rs 9,80,407 crore, according to the provisional estimates. At both current and constant prices, Telangana was the sixth highest contributor to India’s GDP. The agriculture and allied sector in Telangana grew by 14.3 percent at constant prices in 2020-2021, in comparison with the 3.6 percent agriculture growth rate at the national level.