Telangana: Woman attempting suicide finds decapitated body in well

Police have filed a case and launched search for the missing head

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 8:59 pm IST
Representational image

Karimnagar: A decapitated body of a 20-year-old student, Ganti Abhilash, was found in an agricultural well outside of Thimmapur on Wednesday, March 27.

Incidentally, a woman from Alugunur, who wanted to end her life by jumping into the well, found the body. She immediately called 100 on Wednesday night.

The severely decayed body was discovered 26 days after Abhilash had gone missing on March 1. Abhilash’s parents identified the body by recognisng the cellphone and the clothes he wore.

MS Education Academy

Police have filed a case and launched search for the missing head.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 8:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button