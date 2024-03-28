Telangana: Woman attempting suicide finds decapitated body in well

Karimnagar: A decapitated body of a 20-year-old student, Ganti Abhilash, was found in an agricultural well outside of Thimmapur on Wednesday, March 27.

Incidentally, a woman from Alugunur, who wanted to end her life by jumping into the well, found the body. She immediately called 100 on Wednesday night.

The severely decayed body was discovered 26 days after Abhilash had gone missing on March 1. Abhilash’s parents identified the body by recognisng the cellphone and the clothes he wore.

Police have filed a case and launched search for the missing head.