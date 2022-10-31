Telangana: Woman dies by suicide over ‘police inaction’ against daughter’s harasser

Her relatives and villages staged a protest in front of police station

Published: 31st October 2022
Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide on Sunday over alleged police inaction against a person who was harassing her daughter. This incident took place in Tatibuchhannagudem village under Annapureddypalli Mandal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

It all started after the woman’s elder daughter was kidnapped by her relative K Veeraraghavulu.

When the woman along with her husband approached the police station with a complaint against the relative, cops registered a missing case.

The woman’s husband alleged that both of them were produced at the police station and asked them to settle the matter.

After a week, the accused made an attempt to rape the woman’s daughter. After the incident, the accused was handed over to police with the help of locals.

As per the woman’s husband, despite handing over to the police, the accused was allowed to go home.

The woman who felt humiliated over the police inaction had consumed pesticide. Later, she died while undergoing treatment.

Following the death of the woman, her relatives and villages staged a protest in front of the Annapureddypalli police station.

