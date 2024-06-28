Telangana: Woman jumps into well along with 4-year-old daughter, both die

Hyderabad: A woman recently died by suicide by jumping into an abandoned well along with her four-year-old daughter in Arpalli village of Sarangapur mandal in Jagtial district.
The victim has been identified as Bondla Maunika. According to the reports, locals found the deceased in a well in a nearby agriculture field on the outskirts of the village. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.
The bodies have been shifted to a general hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and police suspect the victim died by suicide because of family disputes. They have taken the victim’s husband into custody for questioning.
Further investigation is ongoing.