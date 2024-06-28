Telangana: Woman jumps into well along with 4-year-old daughter, both die

Hyderabad: A woman recently died by suicide by jumping into an abandoned well along with her four-year-old daughter in Arpalli village of Sarangapur mandal in Jagtial district.

The victim has been identified as Bondla Maunika. According to the reports, locals found the deceased in a well in a nearby agriculture field on the outskirts of the village. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Also Read Hyderabad college accused of negligence in student’s death due to electrocution

The bodies have been shifted to a general hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and police suspect the victim died by suicide because of family disputes. They have taken the victim’s husband into custody for questioning.

Further investigation is ongoing.