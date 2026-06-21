Telangana woman kills son over extramarital affair

Hyderabad: A woman has been arrested in Telangana’s Siddipet district for allegedly killing her two-year-old son, with police claiming the child was viewed as an obstacle to her extramarital relationship. The incident occurred on May 29 but came to light on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jyothi, was married to Swami, and the couple lived in Theegulla village in Jagadevpur mandal. Swami had moved to Hyderabad, where he worked as a cab driver in the Keesara area.

According to police, Jyothi developed a relationship with a man named Naveen while her husband was away for work. Investigators alleged that on May 29, while Jyothi and Naveen were together, the toddler began crying.

Police said Naveen allegedly told Jyothi that the child was an obstacle to their relationship and urged her to get rid of him. Jyothi allegedly threw the boy to the ground and struck his head, causing fatal injuries.

After the child’s death, the family reportedly conducted his last rites. When Swami returned home, Jyothi allegedly told him that their son had died after suffering seizures.

However, Swami grew suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the death and questioned Jyothi’s family. During the inquiry, family members allegedly disclosed details of the incident, prompting him to approach the police.

Based on his complaint, police ordered a postmortem examination. The report reportedly confirmed that the child died due to head injuries.

Case registered

Following the findings, police registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Jyothi. Efforts are underway to trace Naveen, who is currently absconding, police said.