Telangana: Woman loses chain on train to snatcher; SCR, police to pay Rs 1L

Hyderabad: A local consumer court on March 9 ordered the Guntur railway police and the South Central Railway (SCR), to jointly pay a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 with interest to a passenger who lost a gold chain while travelling in a train in July 2019.

According to the case details, MG Madhavi, a Hyderabad resident, was travelling from Secunderabad to Nellore on July 27, 2019, in a Special Express Train. Around 2:30 am, when the train was near Nadikudi station, somebody snatched her Mangal Sutra weighing about 80 grams.

She immediately alarmed her co-passengers who tried to catch the thief but in vain. The complainant stipulated that the theft took place as there was no police or Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) to help her.

After reaching the Nadikudi station, she informed the police and the TTE about the incident who suggested she lodge a complaint with the Guntur police. A complaint was registered by the Guntur police but there have been no developments in the case.

Madhavi approached the Hyderabad district consumer disputes redressal commission, seeking the court to direct the police and the SCR to either return the lost jewellery worth 80 grams or alternatively pay an amount of Rs 3,68,000 along with a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 50,000 towards costs.

“There was no police escort for safety and security of the passengers in the reserved compartment … and due to the said deficiency of service on the part of the SCR and police, she was robbed off her gold chain, which was of immense sentimental value to a married woman,” said Madhavi’s counsel.

SCR said that the railway administration shall not be responsible for the loss, destruction, damage, deterioration or non-delivery of any luggage unless a railway servant has booked the luggage and given a receipt.

The consumer court in its order said “The fact that TTE and police were not available at the time of the alleged incident of theft certainly goes to show that there is not only gross dereliction of duty but the SCR and police were deficient and negligent in not providing requisite safety and security to the passengers on the train”.

The court said that the sentiments of the complainant who lost her gold chain are quite understandable but in the absence of any documentary evidence in support of the claims regarding the details of the gold chain, it cannot be ascertained as to the actual loss suffered in the incident of the theft.

The court ordered both the SCR and the Guntur police to pay a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 with 9 percent interest per annum from July 27, 2019, and Rs 10,000 towards costs.