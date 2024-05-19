Telangana: Woman, paramour held for strangling husband to death

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a woman and her paramour on Saturday, May 18, for allegedly strangling her 38-year-old husband to death after he discovered her extra-marital affair at Rahapalli village in Asifabad.

The accused have been identified as Chunarkar Kalavathi and Akkapelli Ravinder, both from Rahapalli. The victim, Chunarkar Ravinder, was married to Kalavathi for 16 years.

After the police interrogated the accused, Kalavathi confessed to orchestrating a murder with her neighbours’ assistance. She was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with the neighbour for a year.

The victim spotted the accused in a room together on Thursday night. Subsequently, she strangled her husband to death and staged it as suicide on Friday morning.

Suspecting foul play, Ravinder’s father lodged a complaint against the accused, and an investigation was launched.