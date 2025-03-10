Telangana women’s SHGs receive Rs 22794 cr under Indira Mahila Shakti

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted that strengthening women’s self-help groups (SHGs) is key to the state’s economic progress. Speaking at the Indira Mahila Shakti programme on International Women’s Day, he said that the government is committed to women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Revanth Reddy said that empowering one crore women entrepreneurs could drive Telangana toward a one-trillion-dollar economy. To support this, the government has entrusted school management to women’s groups, allocated Rs 25 crore for Indira Mahila Shakti buildings, and is facilitating women-led solar power plants.

The chief minister announced that 1,000 electric RTC buses will be handed over to women, encouraging them to compete in business sectors traditionally dominated by large corporate players. The government is also helping women establish rice mills and godowns in every mandal by providing land and loans.

During the event, Revanth Reddy presented a Rs 22,794 crore cheque to 2.82 lakh SHGs and allocated Rs 44.80 crore for loan and accident insurance. He also unveiled the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission-2025 policy and laid the foundation stone for SHG-led solar power plants.

Encouraging women to enter politics and leadership, he urged them to follow the examples of Indira Gandhi and NTR. The event was attended by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and thousands of SHG members.