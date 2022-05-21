Telangana workers’ union demands better working conditions from Ola, Uber

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU) on Saturday demanded better working conditions from the app-based ride-sharing companies Ola and Uber. They appreciated the recent action taken by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) against the companies.

Shaik Salauddin, founder and state president of the union, in a press note, said that the drivers who work for Ola and Uber also face the same problems as the customers do.

“TGPWU urges CCPA that Ola and Uber have also deemed the drivers to be users of their apps for service, so even drivers are consumers of Ola and Uber, we request that CCPA listens to take action against Ola and Uber on our complaints. The drivers also face the same problems the riders, as consumers are facing,” said Salauddin.

He added that there are many problems that customers and drivers are affected by. Deficiency in service, including lack of proper response from customer support, unreasonable levy of penalties and deductions, and a lack of any information on the algorithm or method used by the company, to determine the fares for a route, ratings, boost, surge pricing, incentives, etc., were some of the problems he mentioned.

TGPWU requested the CCPA to register their complaint and take further strict action against Ola and Uber.