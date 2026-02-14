Telangana yet to pay Rs 814 cr for 4 railway projects: Centre

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed the Rajya Sabha that the Telangana government has yet to deposit Rs 814 crore towards four railway projects being executed under the cost-sharing mechanism, leading to delays in their progress.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav on Friday, the minister said the state was required to pay Rs 1,708 crore for works completed so far, but has deposited only Rs 894 crore. The remaining Rs 814 crore is still pending.

Vaishnaw further stated that delays in depositing the state’s share and handing over land have adversely impacted the execution of the Manoharabad–Kothapalli railway line project.

He noted that the slow pace of compliance from the state government has affected the overall progress of the projects.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday, February 12, urged the Centre to take up the entire cost of developing the Krishna–Vikarabad railway line, as the state government was bearing the cost of land acquisition for the project.

He met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi and informed him that limestone deposits have been identified at Tekulakode in Karnataka, located along the proposed route, and efforts are underway to develop the region into a cement and textile industrial hub.

To strengthen his case, the CM added that the Krishna region is strategically located near several cement industries in Karnataka, and Kodangal, Tekulakode, and Doulthabad are being developed as industrial zones.

Speaking about the three high-speed rail corridors proposed in this year’s Union Budget, Revanth Reddy suggested that all three corridors originate from Shamshabad, making it a tri-junction high-speed rail hub.

He also proposed allocating 500 acres near Shamshabad International Airport for the development of these corridors.

The Union Budget 2026-27 had proposed developing seven high-speed railway lines between various cities, including three connecting Hyderabad to Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune.

Telangana CM requested the Railway Minister to approve extending the Hyderabad–Chennai high-speed corridor via Amaravati and sanction a rail link from there to Machilipatnam Port, which would help to accelerate cargo movement from dry ports to the seaport.

The Railway Minister has assured necessary steps would be initiated, a release from Telangana CMO stated.

On the same day, Revanth Reddy also met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and sought the speedy clearance for the proposed airports in the state.

He also met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the upcoming Gandhi Sarovar Project, which is being undertaken as part of the prestigious Musi River Rejuvenation initiative.



