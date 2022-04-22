Telangana: Young man killed in road accident in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: A newly wed man died while his friend suffered injuries in a road accident at Palocha in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday. The deceased, Md Sameer was a resident of the Paloncha town.

He was travelling along with a friend named Harshavardhan and was heading towards Kothagudem on a motorbike when this incident took place.

Sameer, who got recently married, died on spot when the bike and an ash tanker hit each other at Nava Bharat area, while Harshavardhan was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The Paloncha town police have filed a case and are carrying out the investigation.

A similar case occured last week, where two journalists had lost their lives when met with an accident that happened due to a speeding lorry hitting their bike while they were travelling. This accident in burgampahad mandal of the nearby Khammam district.