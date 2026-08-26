Telangana: Youth India Sports University, Korean varsity ink MoU

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, August 26, said the state government’s Young India Physical Education and Sports University has signed an MoU with the Korea National Sport University (KNSU)—one of the world’s leading institutions for high-performance sports.

He recalled that he met the top delegation of the KNSU, including its president Moon Won-Jae, during his previous visit to South Korea and held detailed discussions for a partnership between KNSU and the Young India Sports University.

“This partnership now is more than an MoU. It is a bridge between Telangana’s sporting talent and global best practices in athlete training, sports science and high-performance education,” he said in a post on X.

Delighted to share that the Young India Physical Education & Sports University has signed an MoU with the Korea National Sport University (KNSU) – one of the world’s leading institutions for high-performance sports.



I would like to remind that on my previous visit to #SouthKorea… https://t.co/ujKnedwI7T — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) August 26, 2026

Observing that KNSU-trained athletes contributed 16 of South Korea’s 32 medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024, he said the state government wants to bring that culture of excellence to Telangana.

“As India looks towards the 2036 Olympics, Telangana is determined to be ready—not merely to host the world’s greatest sporting event, but to produce athletes who can make India proud,” he said.

He appreciated Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, officials of the Sports Department and YIPESU for driving the important initiative and opening new avenues for young athletes to learn from global sporting excellence.