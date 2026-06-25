Telangana’s first women’s mobility center opens in Gadwal

Hyderabad: Collector Rizwan Basha Shaik inaugurated a Women’s Mobility Centre at the Women’s Federation Building in Gattu mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday, June 25, marking what he called a transformative step toward economic independence for women in one of the district’s most backward regions.

The centre, set up under the aegis of SERP with support from the MOVO voluntary organisation, has procured four electric scooters, one auto-rickshaw, and a bicycle to provide driving training to adolescent girls and women. It is the first such initiative by a Women’s Federation in Telangana, officials said.

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A moment at the event drew wide appreciation from the gathering. A woman trainee drove the auto-rickshaw with Collector Shaik and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy as passengers, a gesture the Collector described as a demonstration of trust in women’s capabilities.

“Mobility is a pathway to freedom, confidence, and economic independence,” Shaik said, urging families to encourage women to take up driving. He added that the vehicles can be rented out through the Women’s Federation, creating a sustainable income stream for its members.

The Collector noted that Gattu mandal has been selected under the Telangana Inclusive Livelihood Programme (TILP), under which 1,033 families across 14 villages have been identified for focused support. He assured that every eligible family would be connected to government welfare schemes and provided access to subsidised bank loans and livelihood opportunities.

Shaik also praised women’s self-help groups for their leadership in paddy procurement and other community-driven activities, saying the government’s goal was not merely to provide assistance but to enable families to become self-reliant.