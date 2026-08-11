Telangana’s homestay policy to invite families into tourism

Hyderabad: Telangana is preparing to launch a dedicated homestay scheme that will enable homeowners to host tourists in their residences, opening up a new source of income for families through the tourism sector, reports said on Tuesday, August 11.

The tourism department is likely to start accepting applications from eligible homeowners for registration and classification of their accommodations as homestays, said the Times of India.

The idea is to take tourism beyond major cities and hotels while helping households to become entrepreneurs. According to the report, applications would be disposed of in 30 working days, and the registration would be valid for two years, with the government playing a facilitator.

“Tourism has become one of the fastest-growing contributors to employment, entrepreneurship, cultural preservation and balanced regional development,” it quoted an official as saying. Homestays help in expanding a city’s accommodation capacity without much expenditure in the form of land requirements or high capital costs, as is the case with commercial projects, they pointed out.

What would qualify as homestays?

Houses, heritage homes, traditional dwellings, rural and tribal houses, and residential apartments are all eligible properties. Hotels, resorts, lodges, hostels, paying-guest facilities, dormitories and serviced apartments do not qualify as homestays.

Registered properties will be classified into three categories by a committee of officials from various departments. The final approval will come from the department. Owners will be given a certificate and listing on Telangana Tourism’s promotional platforms. said the report.

The initiative aims to promote community-based and responsible tourism across urban, rural and tribal areas of Telangana, while generating opportunities for local cuisine, handicrafts, cultural traditions and festivals.

