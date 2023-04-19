Telangana’s largest govt hospital coming up briskly: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana’s largest government hospital in Warangal city is coming up briskly, state MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao announced on Wednesday.

The hospital will have 2000 beds and is a huge step forward in healthcare decentralisation, the minister said,

“Telangana’s Largest Government Hospital with 2,000 Beds at Warangal City is coming up briskly. With a Medical college & Nursing college in each of the 33 districts, this will be a huge step forward in decentralisation of Healthcare Thanks to CM KCR Garu for his vision of Arogya Telangana,” KTR tweeted,

Telangana’s Largest Government Hospital with 2,000 Beds at Warangal City is coming up briskly 👍



With a Medical college & Nursing college in each of the 33 districts, this will be a huge step forward in decentralisation of Healthcare



Thanks to CM KCR Garu for his vision of… pic.twitter.com/bBWjo73gJ0 — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 19, 2023

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao has instructed Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials to accelerate the construction of the Warangal Health City, a significant medical facility being erected under chief minister KCR’s ‘ambitious vision’.

Rao pushed for the project’s completion by Dussehra and the speedy construction of three TIMS hospitals in Sanath Nagar, LB Nagar, and Alwal to provide advanced medical care to those residing in the suburbs.

During a progress review meeting at MCRHRD, the finance and health minister applauded the ‘revolutionary efforts’ of the chief minister in expanding medical education and enhancing healthcare services for the people of Telangana.

Harish Rao stressed the importance of establishing TIMS services that are on par with AIIMS in Delhi, demanding the construction of eight teaching hospitals and the design of nine medical colleges to be finished this year.

The Warangal multi-specialty hospital will become a medical hub equipped with modern medical facilities, state-of-the-art modular operation theaters, and air handling units to prevent the spread of infections.

Minister Harish Rao urged officials to expand the structures according to future needs while ensuring quality construction and medical care.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Rizvi, Health & Family Welfare Commissioner Swetha Mahanthi, DME Ramesh Reddy, DH Srinivasa Rao, TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar, CM OSD Gangadhar, Arogya Sri CEO Vishalakshi, R&B ENC Ganapathi Reddy, TS MSIDC CE Rajender, Nims Director Birappa, and other officials.